Process of reconnecting Zaporizhzhia NPP to external power grid underway

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced that the process of reconnecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the external power grid began on October 9.

According to Censor.NET, citing an IAEA post on X, the power supply will be restored through the Dniprovska and Ferospavna-1 lines.

Grossi emphasized that full restoration would take some time, but "both sides are working constructively with the IAEA to achieve this important goal in the interest of nuclear safety."

Read more: IAEA records series of shelling incidents near Zaporizhzhia NPP

He added that no one would benefit from a worsening situation at the plant, and that the IAEA continues to monitor the facility’s safety and radiation levels.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian occupation forces severed power supply lines on both sides when they seized the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Read more: Blackout at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Sybiha and Grossi discuss threats to plant

Ukrainian repair crews have repeatedly tried to restore power from the government-controlled side, but Russian forces shelled the workers and killed people, the head of state added.

Earlier reports indicated that Russia has entered the second phase of its plan concerning the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, staging provocations and shelling near the facility.

The occupiers may stage another provocation involving a "real" explosion threat to justify the technical reconnection of the plant.

Read more on our Telegram channel