Prosecutor and lawyers exposed for soliciting $3.5 million bribe served with notices of suspicion – NABU. VIDEO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have notified a Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) prosecutor and several lawyers of suspicion after uncovering a scheme to incite a $3.5 million bribe.

According to investigators, between 10 February and 18 September 2025, the lawyers, acting in collusion with a PGO prosecutor, offered a suspect in a NABU case to have the proceedings closed by bribing officials of SAPO and the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

The perpetrators agreed to act as intermediaries in the transfer of the bribe, and the amount they urged the suspect to provide rose from an initial $2 million to $3.5 million.

They also drew up a detailed plan to deliver the bribe in instalments. At the time of exposure, the prosecutor and the lawyers had already received $200,000 from the suspect.

Charges: Part 2 Art. 15, Part 4 Art. 27, Part 4 Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As a result of the investigation, one of the lawyers and the prosecutor were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided. The involvement of other prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office in the crime is also being established.

As a reminder, on October 9, NABU and SAPO announced they had exposed a Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) prosecutor and several lawyers for allegedly inciting the bribery of purported prosecutors from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The PGO noted that NABU conducted searches at the prosecutor who is investigating a case involving NABU detectives, which "raises doubts about the objectivity of the investigation and indicates a potential conflict of interest."

