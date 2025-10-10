Ukraine to propose deals with U.S. on air defense systems, HIMARS, and ATACMS – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a Ukrainian delegation will soon travel to the United States to negotiate the purchase of American weapons. Among the priorities are air defense systems, HIMARS artillery systems, and ATACMS missiles.

He stated this during a press briefing on October 10, reports Censor.NET.

"We spoke with President Trump during our last meeting in New York. We discussed not only Tomahawks — we also talked about HIMARS, and I mentioned ATACMS," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine currently uses 140–150 domestically produced drones and can assemble up to 300–350, "and when you have 40 or 50 ATACMS over a long period, that doesn’t mean much."

Zelenskyy explained that the talks are part of ongoing discussions with Washington about a large-scale weapons procurement deal, which he referred to as the "Mega Deal."

"The main focus of this deal is air defense systems. We’re ready to purchase them and to use various funding programs, including PURL. There are also bilateral agreements. Our partners understand that funds need to be allocated for air defense systems — primarily American ones, but not only," the president said.

He also emphasized that Ukraine’s Defense Forces need weapons not only for protection but also for conducting long-range strikes.

"You all know the names — HIMARS, ATACMS, Tomahawk. We’re not afraid to say them, but we don’t want the discussion to drag on. We expect a positive response from the U.S.," Zelenskyy added.