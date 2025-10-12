Tsahkna on situation on border between Estonia and Russia: reports are exaggerated, nothing extraordinary is happening

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called reports that the situation on the Estonian-Russian border is becoming tense exaggerated.

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Reports that the situation on the Estonian-Russian border is becoming tense are exaggerated. In southeastern Estonia, there is a road that briefly crosses Russian territory. Local residents are allowed to use it without stopping. On Friday, we noticed seven armed Russian soldiers on this road, on the Russian side. To avoid possible incidents, we temporarily stopped traffic there," the minister explained.

Tsahkna noted that in the long term, Estonia plans to completely discontinue use of this road. An alternative route bypassing Russian territory already exists, and a new one is under construction.

"The current situation is a historical anomaly. To be clear: nothing extraordinary is happening at the border. The Russians are acting somewhat more confidently and visibly than before, but the situation remains under control," he added.

On the evening of October 10, Estonian border guards closed the Saatse checkpoint on the border with Russia. The reason for this decision was the "higher than usual" number of Russian military personnel on the territory of the Russian Federation near the Saatse checkpoint.