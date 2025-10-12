Ukraine plans to build small nuclear reactors: they will replace coal-fired power plants

Ukraine wants to build small nuclear reactors. According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Energy supports the idea of introducing such facilities and has already created a special working group to develop a plan for their implementation.

First Deputy Minister Artem Nekrasov spoke about this during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on energy issues. A draft law was also presented there, which should give the green light to the construction of small modular reactors in Ukraine.

Small nuclear reactors are considered a modern and promising technology—they are compact, safe, and quicker to build than large nuclear power plants. Some countries around the world have already begun to move to the practical stage of their creation.

According to Nekrasov, such installations can be set up on the basis of old thermal power plants or at large enterprises.

Two key areas are currently being considered: the Phoenix and Hephaestus projects.

"Phoenix" envisages replacing coal-fired power plants with modern nuclear facilities, while "Hephaestus" aims to help modernize the metallurgical industry with cleaner and safer energy, added the first deputy minister of energy. the first deputy minister of energy.

We would like to remind you that due to Russian aggression at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the longest blackout is still ongoing—the plant has been operating on diesel generators for almost three weeks. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of state stated the need to increase pressure on Russia in order to return the station to Ukraine's control.