Drones attacked oil depot in Feodosia. VIDEO

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the evening of 12 October.

According to Censor.NET, an oil depot in Feodosia was hit, causing a fire.

Eyewitnesses showed a video showing bright flames and a red sky above the site of the explosion.

Local public groups wrote that the glow over Feodosia was visible even in the settlements of Staryi Krym and Alupka.

The so-called head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, confirmed that the base was attacked by an "enemy drone."

According to him, air defence forces shot down more than 20 drones during the attack.

There is currently no information about casualties or injuries.

Earlier, on 6 October, the "Sea Oil Terminal" in Feodosia was also attacked, and the fire lasted for several days.

On the same day, occupied Crimea was massively attacked by drones, with explosions heard in Saky, Feodosia, Yevpatoria and near the "Kacha" airfield.