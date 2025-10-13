Rutte makes fun of Russian "lame" submarine off coast of France

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mocked Russia for the "lame" condition of the B-261 Novorossiysk submarine in the Mediterranean Sea, which recently surfaced near the French coast.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

The Russians stated that the Black Sea Fleet's diesel submarine Novorossiysk surfaced off the coast of France to comply with navigation rules in the English Channel, and denied reports that it had suffered a serious malfunction.

According to Moscow, he was returning to Russia after completing missions in the Mediterranean Sea.

However, Dutch authorities said over the weekend that the submarine was being towed in the North Sea.

Speaking in Slovenia on Monday, Rutte said that the submarine had "broken down."

"Now, in fact, there is almost no Russian naval presence left in the Mediterranean Sea. There is a lone and broken Russian submarine limping home from patrol," he said.

The NATO Secretary General also mentioned the novel by American author Tom Clancy, The Hunt for Red October. The novel is based on a fictional story about the hijacking of a Soviet nuclear submarine with ballistic missiles by its own crew in order to escape to the United States of America.

"What a change from Tom Clancy's 1984 novel The Hunt for Red October. Today, it's more like hunting for the nearest mechanic," Rutte added.

We remind you that the Russian diesel-electric submarine B-261 Novorossiysk surfaced in northwestern France.