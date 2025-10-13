Explosions rock Kharkiv during air raid alert as KABs hit city

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air-raid alert following enemy strikes on the city.

As reported by Censor.NET, preliminary information indicates the attack was carried out with KABs.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the Slobidskyi district was hit, and a large fire broke out in the Saltivskyi district.

There are no reports of casualties at this time; details and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Earlier, we reported that on the evening of Monday, October 13, Russian forces were attacking Ukraine with strike drones.

It was also reported that Russian FPV drone strikes on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, killed two people and injured three others.

