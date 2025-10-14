Tsahkna on Russian air strike on hospital in Kharkiv: "Russia is descending to new level of barbarism"

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna condemned Russia's airstrike on a hospital in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, calling it "a new level of barbarism."

Tskhna wrote about this in his X, reports Censor.NET.

According to the Estonian minister, the attack on the medical facility was a "vivid reminder" of the need to provide Ukraine with more air defense capabilities and military aid.

"By bombing a city hospital in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb, Russia has sunk to a new level of barbarism. It is demonstrating utter disregard for human life by targeting people receiving vital medical care," Tsahkna emphasized.

The Estonian Foreign Minister also stressed the need to "keep up the pressure until Russia is forced to sit down at the negotiating table."

We remind you that Russian troops have launched another attack on a medical facility. One of the hospitals in Kharkiv was damaged as a result of shelling with guided aerial bombs.