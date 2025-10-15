IMF mission to visit Ukraine soon – Svyrydenko

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will arrive in Ukraine in the near future.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko following meetings between the Ukrainian delegation and IMF leadership in the United States, Censor.NET reports. The talks took place in Washington, D.C.

Svyrydenko said that together with the government team, she met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz.

During the discussion, the parties talked about continued cooperation and a new IMF program for 2026–2029, aimed at supporting Ukraine’s economic stability.

"We agreed that an IMF negotiation mission will arrive in Kyiv soon. The government continues to implement the necessary reforms," Svyrydenko noted.

She recalled that under the current program, Ukraine has already completed eight reviews and received $10.6 billion.

According to the Prime Minister, IMF leadership highly praised Ukraine’s progress in economic, fiscal, monetary, and anti-corruption reforms.

As a reminder, in September, during his visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

At that time, the parties discussed all possible areas of cooperation, including a new Extended Fund Facility program and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit.