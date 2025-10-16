Russia’s attack on gas production in Poltava region may cause gas shortages and tariff increases, - Honchar

The attack on DTEK "Naftogazvydobuvannia" facilities poses a threat to the heating season. Ukraine will have to import more gas, which may lead to an increase in tariffs.

This was stated in a comment to Censor.NET by Mykhailo Honchar, president of the Centre for Global Studies "Strategy XXI".

According to him, it is preliminarily known that the facilities of DTEK "Naftogazvydobuvannia", the second largest gas producer in Ukraine after the state-owned JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannia", have been affected. This company supplies gas to the thermal power plants and thermal power stations that are part of the DTEK group, so the strike will have direct consequences for the heating season.

"To cover the energy market deficit, we will have to import more gas, which means additional costs. Previously, DTEK experimented with purchasing liquefied gas, which was delivered to Ukraine in gaseous form via gas pipelines. But commercially, this is a more expensive option," Honchar stressed.

He also criticised statements about the alleged inevitability of maintaining energy tariffs:

"Statements about not raising tariffs are, in my opinion, false. This is a populist approach. Relying on partners and doing nothing yourself is the wrong decision. We need to start thinking about the 2026/27 heating season now."

Honchar added that, unlike Ukrenergo's infrastructure, oil and gas production facilities are largely unprotected, making them particularly vulnerable to Russian attacks.

As a reminder, on the night of 16 October, the enemy once again attacked DTEK Naftogaz's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles.

As a result of the attack, gas production facilities in the Poltava region were shut down.

