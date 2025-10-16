Dozens of missiles and hundreds of UAVs: Russia attacked gas infrastructure for sixth time in October. There are casualties - Ministry of Energy

On the night of October 16, Russian troops again launched a massive strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure. This is the sixth attack since the beginning of October.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy fired dozens of missiles, including ballistic missiles, and hundreds of strike drones at gas industry facilities.

"Exclusively civilian facilities in several regions were hit. There were hits and damage, some facilities were temporarily taken out of operation. Unfortunately, gas industry workers were injured - four specialists are receiving medical assistance," the report says.

It is reported that in addition to the gas infrastructure, the enemy also attacked other energy facilities.

Specialists have already begun emergency and restoration work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and restore stable operation of the systems.

"We call on consumers to be rational in their consumption of gas and electricity. We thank all specialists involved in eliminating the consequences of this attack," the ministry added.

