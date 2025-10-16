Russia has attacked oil and gas production facilities for sixth time in October, Ukraine will have to import up to 4 billion cubic metres of gas, - Omelchenko

Russia has attacked oil and gas production facilities in Ukraine six times in October, and on 10 October, it struck thermal power plants. This makes the occupiers' plan clear: to destroy the heating system before winter.

This was stated in a comment to Censor.NET by Volodymyr Omelchenko, director of energy programmes at the Razumkov Centre.

"What should we do? Look for money to buy gas in European Union countries," he stressed.

According to the expert, Ukraine will be able to purchase gas from traders in Romania, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. No supply issues are expected, but funding remains a key challenge. It is known that Ukraine will have to import up to 4 billion cubic metres of gas this winter.

Regarding tariffs for the population, Omelchenko recalled that the government has already stated that they will not be changed. At the same time, in his opinion, industry and energy-generating enterprises can expect tariff increases.

"In order to get through this year's heating season as painlessly as possible, we need to start importing now. Where possible, enterprises should switch to night-time operation and use diesel generators," the expert stressed.

As a reminder, on the night of 16 October, the enemy once again attacked DTEK Naftogaz's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles.

As a result of the attack, gas production facilities in the Poltava region were shut down.

