Trump on Ukraine ceding territory for peace with Russia: "You never know"

U.S. President Donald Trump avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether Ukraine should cede some of its territories in exchange for a peace deal with Russia.

He made the remark during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on October 17, Censor.NET reports.

A journalist asked the U.S. leader whether he believes Ukraine will be able to regain all its lost territories.

"You never know… War is very interesting. You never know. You just never know, war, war and peace, but you never know," Trump replied.

See more: 54% of Ukrainians are categorically opposed to any territorial concessions to Russia, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Earlier, on September 23, Trump said that with support from the European Union, Ukraine is capable of defeating Russia and regaining its temporarily occupied territories.

However, during a summer meeting in Washington with Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump noted that as part of a possible ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine, "territorial swaps would have to be discussed."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel