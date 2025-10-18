Enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka, Torske and Pokrovsk - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers have made territorial advances in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), Torske (a village in the Lyman district of the Donetsk region), and Pokrovsk (the administrative centre of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region).

Updated maps



Novoivanivka



Torske



Pokrovsk

