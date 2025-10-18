ENG
News Updated DeepState maps
2 872 12

Enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka, Torske and Pokrovsk - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers have made territorial advances in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), Torske (a village in the Lyman district of the Donetsk region), and Pokrovsk (the administrative centre of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region).

Updated maps

Novoivanivka map
Novoivanivka

Torske map
Torske

Pokrovsk map
Pokrovsk

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had advanced in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1557) Donetsk region (4684) Pokrovsk (538) Kramatorskyy district (637) Pokrovskyy district (833) Polohivskyy district (137) Torske (23) Novoivanivka (21) DeepState (288)
