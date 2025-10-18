2 872 12
Enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka, Torske and Pokrovsk - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers have made territorial advances in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), Torske (a village in the Lyman district of the Donetsk region), and Pokrovsk (the administrative centre of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region).
Updated maps
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had advanced in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password