133 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on October 20, the total number of combat engagements along the front line stood at 133.

Hostilities in the north

Today, the community of Bleshna in Chernihiv region came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three attacks. Russian aviation carried out four airstrikes, dropping 13 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy conducted 76 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, six of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, there were seven combat clashes near Bolochivka, Kamianka, and Kutkivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, two Russian assaults are underway near Kupiansk and Bohuslavka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched one attack near Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out eight assaults near Yampol, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and toward Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops attacked twice near Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attempts to breach their defenses near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka. Another battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian forces have made 55 attempts to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Dorozhne, Poltavka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and toward Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold the line, having already repelled 54 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 17 enemy assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, Sosnivka, Kalynivske, Novohrhorivka, and Olhivske, as well as toward Orestopil, Oleksiivka, and Pryvilne. Two more clashes are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on Zalyznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks near Plavni and Prymorske, as well as near Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and Stepove. Two more battles continue.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted an airstrike on Mykolaivka and made one unsuccessful attempt to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

