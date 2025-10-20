Aggression against Ukraine: 25 states agree to establish tribunal for Russian crimes

Work is continuing in Europe on the creation of a Special Tribunal to consider the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, at least 25 countries have joined it.

According to EU foreign policy chief Kai Kallas, during her visit to Kyiv last week, it was announced that €10 million would be allocated to prepare a special tribunal for Russia's aggression.

The European diplomat stressed that countries are currently awaiting the final cost estimate, after which the initiative will move into the practical phase.

"Already 25 countries have committed to joining the tribunal. This is a significant step forward," Kallas noted.

European partners emphasize that it was the Russian leadership that unleashed war against Ukraine and must bear international responsibility.

The tribunal will be a separate mechanism designed to punish senior Russian officials for the crime of aggression, which cannot be fully considered in other courts.

Earlier, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that there is no place for war criminals in Europe. This was his comment on the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

"The only place for Putin in Europe is in The Hague, before the tribunal, and not in any of our capitals," added the Lithuanian diplomat.