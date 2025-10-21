Negotiations between Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov, scheduled for 23 October, have been cancelled. Sources point to differences in expectations regarding the end of the war and Russia's unchanging position.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN

As noted by a White House representative, it is currently unknown why the meeting will not take place. One media source reported that Rubio and Lavrov have different expectations regarding the possible end of the war.

After preliminary talks, American officials noted that Russia's position had not changed significantly. According to the source, Rubio is unlikely to recommend holding a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

Read more: Rubio urges Russia to take "significant steps" to end war in Ukraine

Meeting between Trump and Putin

Negotiations between Russia and the United States on eliminating "irritants" in bilateral relations are to take place by the end of autumn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in early October.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that their diplomats are doing "very deep and serious" work to prepare for the upcoming meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has spoken out against talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin in Budapest.

See more: Sybiha invited Rubio to visit Ukraine: the invitation was accepted. PHOTOS

El Pais writes that Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest puts the heads of the EU and NATO institutions ‘in an awkward and unpleasant position,’ as Putin and Trump intend to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war in an EU country, but without the participation of the EU itself.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to explain to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff that Budapest is not the best venue for potential peace talks.