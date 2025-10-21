Tusk on detention of suspects in preparation of sabotage: All traces lead to East

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, commenting on the arrest of a large group of individuals suspected of preparing acts of sabotage, said that all clues point to the East.

His statement is quoted by PAP, reports Censor.NET.

Tusk noted that in recent days, a fairly large group of individuals suspected of preparing acts of sabotage, as well as intelligence and espionage activities, had been detained.

Where does the threat come from?

According to the Polish prime minister, all traces of these actions and threats lead to the East, hinting at Russia.

"According to their modus operandi, Russians often seek out pro-Russian Ukrainian citizens who make themselves available to Russian intelligence. This is the most typical type of recruitment. Russians expect additional political benefits from this approach, but citizens of various countries have been found among those detained," Tusk said.

He also added that Poland had taken measures aimed, in particular, at protecting critical infrastructure and locations directly related to security.

Read more: Nawrocki on refusal of Polish court to extradite Ukrainian Zhuravlev to Germany: This is good

What preceded it?

We remind you that today, October 21, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that internal security forces had detained eight people on suspicion of preparing acts of sabotage.

Subsequently, it was reported that in Poland, the National Prosecutor's Office had launched an investigation into Russian intelligence activities against the country and its European Union allies. In connection with this, three people were detained in Poland and Romania.