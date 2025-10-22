Explosions in Kyiv again, air defence systems are operating: high-rise building in Desnianskyi district on fire, debris hit building in Pechersk (updated)

On the morning of 22 October, explosions were heard in Kyiv again. Air defence forces are operating in the capital.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Air defence is working in the capital against enemy UAVs. Do not leave the shelters," he said.

According to Klitschko, a fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in the Desnianskyi district as a result of the falling debris.

Also, preliminary reports indicate that debris has struck a high-rise building in the Pecherskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

See more: Drone strike by occupiers hits intersection in Sumy, leaving 12 injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Updated information

Klitschko also reported that medics had been called to another address in the Dniprovskyi district. The team has left.

Debris hit the territory of a garage cooperative in the Solomianskyi district.

It is also noted that in the Darnytskyi district, a woman was injured as a result of debris hitting a non-residential building. Medical personnel are currently providing her with assistance on site.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defence systems were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire.