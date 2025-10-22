ENG
Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not at cost of its territories – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is ready for diplomacy to end the war, but not on terms that involve giving away its territories to the Russian aggressor.

He made the statement at a press conference in Sweden, Censor.NET reports.

Ceasefire with Russia

The President said Ukraine supports the idea of a ceasefire and a transition to diplomacy, but will not agree to any conditions that entail concessions to the aggressor.

"We are ready for diplomacy, but not under the condition that we must withdraw from somewhere, giving the aggressor our land, our territories. Of course, this is not about kilometers — it’s about our homes, our people, our history, and our identity. This is our territorial integrity," Zelenskyy stressed.

Russia not ready for peace talks

The head of state also noted that Russia is not showing readiness for genuine negotiations, and its diplomatic messages are merely intended to delay strong decisions by the United States and Europe, particularly those concerning sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine.

