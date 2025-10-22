Enemy uses 60% Shaheds and 40% decoy drones in attacks – Air Force

During attacks on Ukraine, Russian forces use about 60% Shahed-type strike drones and 40% decoy drones.

Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force Command, reported this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"There’s nothing new — the enemy continues to attack critical infrastructure, including the energy and gas extraction sectors. We see regular strikes — today it’s Kyiv region and others. They use a large number of UAVs: about 60% are Shaheds, strike-type drones, and the remaining 40% are what we’ve previously referred to as decoy drones," Ihnat said.

He noted that decoy drones, including models such as the Gerbera type, also pose a danger because they can carry explosives or other payloads.

In addition, Russia simultaneously launches cruise, aeroballistic, and air-launched missiles from different directions, combining them with massive UAV strikes.

