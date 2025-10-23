126 combat clashes took place on front line over past day. 50 - in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past day, there have been 126 combat clashes between Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian invaders.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine

The enemy launched one missile strike against Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 29 missiles, 95 air strikes, dropping 176 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,847 shellings, 106 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,530 kamikaze drones to attack.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Rivnopillia, Huliaipole, Uspenivka, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Veselianka and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Defeat of the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck four areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, an ammunition depot, an artillery unit and two command posts of the Russian invaders' UAVs.

Hostilities

Four combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropped 12 guided aerial bombs, and fired 176 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 10 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Bolohivka, Stroivka, Kamianka, and Kolodiazne.

Four attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupiansk direction. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, attempting to advance in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve and Derylove.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled eight assaults by the occupying forces near Serebrianka, Siversk, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, there were 50 combat clashes in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Zvirove, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defence Forces stopped 20 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novovasylivka, Oleksandrohrad, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipillia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attempted to advance on the positions of our units in the areas of Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

