Chinese Foreign Ministry on new US and EU sanctions against Russia: "Have no basis in international law"

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Beijing opposes new US and EU sanctions against Russia.

"China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council," Guo said at a press conference in Beijing.

He also commented on US President Donald Trump's words about the possible influence of Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Vladimir Putin in efforts to end the war: "Dialogue and negotiations are the only possible way out of the Ukrainian crisis."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman criticized the EU sanctions, which included Chinese companies, and noted that Beijing is "strongly dissatisfied." He called on Brussels to "stop making a problem out of China."

"China is neither the creator of the Ukrainian crisis nor a party to it. The European side has no right to make irresponsible remarks about the normal exchange and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises," Guo stressed.

The US imposed sanctions on the two largest Russian oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, on the eve of the talks. US President Donald Trump said he "felt the time had come" for the sanctions and noted that he had "waited a long time" to impose them. He also canceled his meeting with Putin in Budapest.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant stated that the US was going to announce a significant increase in sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the US Treasury announced the introduction of sanctions against major Russian oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious readiness for a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

