Berlin wants to remove Rosneft’s German unit from US sanctions - Reuters

Berlin wants exemption from US sanctions on the German business of oil company Rosneft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

Sources said that after German banks said that sanctions could prevent them from cooperating with a local energy supplier, Germany wanted to obtain from the US exemption from sanctions on the German business of the Russian oil company.

Rosneft's German business is controlled by the country's authorities, but belongs to Russia. It includes shares in the Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil refineries. It was transferred to government management in 2022 after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion.

A spokesman for the German Economy Ministry said that US sanctions should not apply to Rosneft's German business, as it was separated from its Russian parent company and is under German control.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant stated that the US was going to announce a significant increase in sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the US Treasury announced the introduction of sanctions against major Russian oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious readiness for a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump believes that the real consequences of new US sanctions against Russia can be assessed in six months.