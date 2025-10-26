Syrskyi visited Pokrovsk direction: set tasks to strengthen defences and awarded soldiers. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with commanders of army corps, brigades, and military units performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk sector and directly in the area of the city of Pokrovsk.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I heard reports on the operational situation. We discussed a range of issues in order to strengthen the stability of our defence and prevent further advances of the enemy," Syrskyi said.

Current tasks

searching for and destroying individual enemy sabotage groups,

destruction and capture of the enemy in the encirclement.

See more: Russian army has advanced in three regions, - DeepState. MAP

Supply of troops

We are working to provide our troops with everything they need, including improving the effectiveness of the fight against UAVs and enemy artillery. To this end, I have given the necessary orders.

The importance of truth in reports

I have once again emphasised to commanders of all levels that it is unacceptable to distort and conceal information about the real situation in reports. Dishonesty has too high a price - the lives of our soldiers. My first requirement is the truth, whatever it is.

A commander who conceals the truth about the situation on the battlefield has no right to be a commander," Syrskyi stressed.

Watch more: Under Ukrainian flag again: 82 AAB liberated Sukhetske in Donetsk region and defeated more than 60 occupiers. VIDEO

Presentation of awards

During the trip, he also carried out an honourable mission - he presented awards to the servicemen of the Unmanned Systems Forces group .

"I thank the soldiers for their resilience, efficiency and professionalism. We work together for a common goal. Glory to Ukraine!" the Commander-in-Chief summed up.

Read more in our Telegram channel









See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, five more wounded. PHOTOS