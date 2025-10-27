Konotop attacked by drones: explosions heard in city

On the night and morning of 27 October, Russian drones attacked Konotop in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Artem Semenikhin.

The first wave of shelling lasted from 10:00 p.m. to 10:50 p.m., when the occupiers launched a massive attack on Konotop with strike drones. Semenikhin said that no casualties were reported during these attacks, and no significant damage was found.

However, at around 1:37 a.m., the second wave of attacks began. Explosions were heard in the city again, and there is also information about hits.

At around 6 a.m., Konotop was attacked again by shaheds. As of 6:40 a.m., at least five explosions were heard in the city.

Massive attacks on Konotop

On the night of 11 to 12 September 2024, Russian occupation forces launched a massive strike on Konotop using Shahed-type kamikaze UAVs.

As a result of this attack:

14 people were injured;

7 apartment buildings, 1 private house, medical and educational institutions, cars, garages, and a shop were damaged;

the city was partially left without electricity.

On the night of 5 May 2025, Konotop was hit by a combined missile and drone strike, involving more than a dozen "Shahed" drones and two ballistic missiles. At the time, it was reported that a city infrastructure facility had been destroyed. According to preliminary data, no deaths or injuries were reported.

On 28 September 2025, another UAV attack on Konotop was recorded: two people were injured, and two infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged.

