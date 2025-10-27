War in Ukraine could be "ninth" that I manage to resolve, - Trump

US President Donald Trump is confident that Russia's war against Ukraine will be the "ninth" that he will be able to resolve.

He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

"I've just solved eight wars and a ninth is coming. I believe Russia-Ukraine will happen," he said.

According to the US leader, peace agreements help save the lives of millions of people.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Trump said he was ready to meet with dictator Putin, but the meeting is possible only if there is full understanding regarding the conclusion of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Cancellation of Trump-Putin meeting

On 21 October, media outlets, citing sources in the White House, reported that plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest had been "put on hold."

On 22 October, US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.

