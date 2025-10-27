Enemy advanced near Odradne in Kharkiv region and Vyshneve and Zlahoda in Synelnykivskyi district, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Odradne (a village in the Dvorichanska rural community of the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region), Vyshneve (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region) and Zlahoda (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region). The situation in Nykanorivka (a village in the Shakhivska rural community of the Pokrovskyi district of Donetsk region) has been clarified," the statement said.

What preceded it?