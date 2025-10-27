ENG
News Updated DeepState maps
2 289 4

Enemy advanced near Odradne in Kharkiv region and Vyshneve and Zlahoda in Synelnykivskyi district, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Odradne (a village in the Dvorichanska rural community of the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region), Vyshneve (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region) and Zlahoda (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region). The situation in Nykanorivka (a village in the Shakhivska rural community of the Pokrovskyi district of Donetsk region) has been clarified," the statement said.

Updated maps

Encouraging map
Odradne

Vyshneve map
Vyshneve

Zaloha map
Zlahoda

Nikanorivka map
Nykanorivka

What preceded it?

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Defence Forces had liberated Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske and Zatyshok and pushed back the enemy in the Pokrovsk district. The occupiers advanced in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
  • It was also noted that units of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Bukovyna Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces had liberated the village of Sukhetske in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

