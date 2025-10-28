Shahed crashed in centre of Chernihiv: mobile communication problems in city (updated)

A "Shahed" combat drone crashed in the centre of Chernihiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on telegram channel by the head of the city's military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

He said that the drone crashed in the central part of Chernihiv, and the consequences of the incident are currently being clarified.

A few minutes earlier, local residents reported an explosion in the city. Rescuers and representatives of public utilities arrived at the scene to check for casualties and damage to civilian objects.

At the same time, "Suspilne" correspondents reported that after the explosion in Chernihiv, there were problems with mobile communications.

At 11:45 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an approaching drone moving from the east towards Chernihiv. An air raid alert was declared in the city and region.

Earlier it was reported that on 27 October, Russian occupiers attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging an energy facility in the Koriukivka district.

