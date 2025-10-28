Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 UAVs: 26 targets destroyed, 12 hits. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 28 October, Russian occupiers launched 38 drones of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs were launched from the directions of Kursk and Oryol. About 25 of them were "Shahed" drones.

How did the air defence system perform?

As of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 26 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.

Hitting

Twelve strike UAVs were recorded hitting four locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling at one location.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

