Zelenskyy: Since beginning of year, AFU have captured more than 2,000 Russians in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions

Russian troops are suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia areas, and Ukrainian defenders have captured more than 2,000 occupiers since the beginning of the year.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

"Putin needed Dobropillia. And our guys did the right thing. We don't know what the 'ruskies' would have done if we hadn't carried out the Dobropillia operation. They wiped out a lot of their soldiers there. They have 2,200 people in captivity, that's more than 6 months of 2025. The entire east — Dobropillia, Pokrovsk — brought in 2,200 Russian prisoners. Imagine how much they have lost," Zelenskyy said.

Russia's plan to capture Pokrovsk

The president added that the Russians had planned to capture Pokrovsk last year but were unable to do so despite heavy losses. According to him, the city remains the enemy's main target, in particular to strengthen its position in negotiations with the United States.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy also reported that Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling enemy attacks on several fronts, destroying Russian units and controlling the situation near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

