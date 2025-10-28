Ukrainian and EU advisers to meet at end of week to discuss plan to end war – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that advisers from Ukraine and the European Union will meet on Friday or Saturday to discuss the main outlines of a plan to end the war.

He announced this during a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Willem.

"I think our advisers will meet in the coming days. We agreed on Friday or Saturday. They will discuss the outlines of this plan," Zelenskyy said.

Background

Last week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the "Coalition of the Willing" had developed a concrete plan through the end of 2025, which includes, in particular, strengthening sanctions against Russian energy exports.

On October 27, the president stated that Ukraine, together with European leaders, is working on a ceasefire plan expected to be ready within a week or ten days.

In an interview with Axios, Zelensky emphasized that the document should be "short and without too many details."

