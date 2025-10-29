Victims of bad weather in Odesa: Trukhanov and Odesa City Council officials notified of suspicions, - National Police. PHOTOS

Officials of the Odesa City Council and a utility company have been suspected of negligence that cost lives.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Who has been served with suspicions?

As noted, the suspects include former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, two of his deputies, officials of Odesa City Council departments, as well as the director, head and chief engineers of a structural unit of the utility company.



















"As a result of heavy rains that hit the city on 30 September, nine people died, including a family with a child. They lived on the ground floor of a building where, in a matter of minutes, the water reached a critical level, leaving no chance of rescue. Odesa's drainage system was unprepared for the disaster. Nine suspects have been notified of being suspected of negligence. The criminals face up to eight years in prison," law enforcement officials reminded.

Read more: More than a week after a catastrophic downpour: full-time education resumes in Odesa

The fact of illegal actions was documented by operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Odesa region together with investigators of the regional police investigation department.

Bad weather in Odesa

The National Police reminds that in late September, Odesa was under water. In a few hours, the city received two months' worth of rainfall. On that day, Odesa streets turned into continuous rivers with raging torrents, from which people tried to escape on the roofs and attics of buildings. In total, rescuers were able to evacuate hundreds of people during the flood, but some could not be saved. The disaster claimed nine lives.

"Women who were returning home on the street were killed when a wave knocked them down and carried them away. People testified that in a matter of minutes the water destroyed fences and flooded houses up to the second floor. One of the most tragic episodes of the flood was the death of a family of five, including a child. The family lived on the ground floor. In a few minutes, a stream of water covered the residents of the house, leaving them no chance of survival. Rescuers found the bodies of the family in the basement when they were pumping out the water," law enforcement officers added.

Read more: Day of mourning declared in Odesa region on October 2

Investigation into the tragedy

Alongside the emergency response, police launched an investigation. The investigation revealed that the stormwater system in Odesa had not been properly maintained for years.

The police conducted more than 25 searches in administrative buildings and at the residences of the suspects. During the searches, they seized documents, computer equipment, mobile phones and draft records.

Suspicions

Based on the evidence collected, 9 suspects - the former mayor of Odesa, two deputies, city council officials, and representatives of the utility company - were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 367 (negligence resulting in the death of a person) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspects is being decided.

Read more: Search operations have been completed in Odesa after natural disaster: over 380 people rescued, and 10 died. PHOTOS

Further investigative and operative measures are currently underway to identify the full range of persons involved in the illegal activity.

The sanction of the incriminated article provides for punishment in the form of up to eight years' imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and with a fine of two thousand to five thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or without such.

As reported, according to media outlets, the former mayor of Odesa, Trukhanov, was served with a notice of suspicion.

What was the background?

To recap,o n 30 September, a powerful downpour caused widespread destruction and loss of life in Odesa. It killed 10 people, including a child. Many residents lost their property and critical equipment needed for the heating season was damaged.

On 2 October, a day of mourning was declared in Odesa in connection with the deaths.

Read more: Since 16 October, duties of Odesa mayor have been performed by city council secretary Ihor Koval