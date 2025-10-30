76% of Ukrainians see Russian disinformation on Telegram and TikTok as problem — poll. INFOGRAPHICS
Most Ukrainians support stronger state oversight and regulation of Telegram and TikTok.
This was revealed by a survey conducted by Info Sapiens, Censor.NET reports.
Disinformation on social media
According to the survey, 76% of Ukrainians believe that the spread of pro-Russian disinformation via TikTok and Telegram is a serious problem.
Researchers note that the findings indicate these platforms, used for communication and entertainment, can also serve as tools of foreign influence.
State oversight
A majority of respondents (63–64%) support tighter government oversight and regulation of these platforms.
Only 13% of respondents support a complete ban on TikTok, and 8% on Telegram.
National security
Seventy-one percent of respondents believe that national security should take priority, even if it means restricting access to certain platforms.
Age breakdown
Among young people aged 16–29, 37% favor digital freedom, while support drops sharply among older age groups, to just 13% among those over 60.
