48 Russian attacks stopped in Pokrovsk direction, with total of 132 clashes during day, - General Staff. MAP

132 combat clashes were recorded on the front line during 30 October 2025.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 88 air strikes, used 66 missiles and dropped 168 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,739 shellings, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,725 kamikaze drones.



The aggressor carried out air strikes on populated areas: Velykyi Burluk, Pidserednie in the Kharkiv region; Kostiantynivka, Mykolaivka in the Donetsk region; Zaliznychne, Novouspenivske, Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Read more: Fighting continues in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who have infiltrated and gathered in various parts of city, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

Enemy losses

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck seven areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Combat operations

Two combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out 10 air strikes, dropped 22 guided bombs, and carried out 200 shellings, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units near Fyholivka and in the direction of Kolodiazne.

Yesterday, there were 13 attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

Read more: Situation is difficult, but there is no blockade of Defence Forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, - Syrskyi

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break through our defences near Shandryholove, Novovodiane, Zarichne and towards the village of Korovii Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers carried out one attack towards Stupochky.

Read more: Russia has advanced near Pokrovsk and in Zaporizhzhia region. Enemy was repelled near Nove Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novotoretske, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chunyshyne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, and Novovasylivske.

Read more: Ruscists are not establishing foothold in Pokrovsk, but are only moving around periodically, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

In the Huliaipole direction, two clashes were recorded in the area of the settlement of Uspenivka.

Two clashes took place in the Orikhiv direction – the enemy attempted to advance in the Lobkove area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel