Pecherskyi District Court considers pre-trial measure for Trukhanov (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv is selecting a pre-trial measure for former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence that led to a person’s death.

This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.

The former mayor of Odesa is participating in the hearing via video link.

What does the prosecution say?

Prosecutor Yurii Kostiakov stated that Trukhanov was aware of the city’s malfunctioning storm drainage system.

The prosecutor asked the court to impose a pre-trial measure on former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days. The ex-mayor would also be required to wear an electronic monitoring device and surrender his foreign passports.

Trukhanov asked the court to reject the prosecutor’s request, saying he had no intention of evading the investigation.





More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Trukhanov’s lawyer, Oleksandr Lysak, drew the court’s attention to the fact that neither the defense nor the prosecution has any documents confirming that the former Odesa mayor was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship.

"The documents published on the SBU website are unreliable, and we can prove it. On October 14, after media reports about the alleged revocation of citizenship, I sent an attorney’s request to the Office of the President asking for a copy of the relevant decree, the commission’s minutes, and the grounds for the decision. As of October 31, no response has been provided.

The case materials submitted by the investigation contain no evidence of Trukhanov’s citizenship being terminated. As of today, there is no official information confirming such termination, including from the State Migration Service," the lawyer said.

Read more: Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov served with notice of suspicion – media

Background

See more: Victims of bad weather in Odesa: Trukhanov and Odesa City Council officials notified of suspicions, - National Police. PHOTOS