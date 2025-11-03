German CDU Secretary General Linnemann: "I find it unacceptable that so many young people are coming to us."

The secretary general of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Germany's ruling party, Carsten Linnemann, has expressed dissatisfaction with the growing number of young Ukrainian men coming to Germany.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ntv.

According to Linnemann, young Ukrainians should not rely on the social security system, but should look for work themselves.

"I don't want to deport anyone. But if someone comes to Germany and is young, then of course they shouldn't rely on the social welfare system; their goal should be to find work," the politician said.

He stressed that the situation with Ukrainians is particularly sensitive, as Ukraine is fighting for freedom.

"And we support Ukrainians. This is a very important issue: peace and freedom. I find it unacceptable that so many young people are coming to us because there is a war going on in Ukraine. These people are needed there," added Linnemann.

Travel abroad for men under 25 years of age

Earlier it was reported that in September, Polish border guards recorded a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians aged 18-22 who entered Poland – more than 10 times. Compared to August, the number of those who left Poland also increased – 3.5 times.

It was also reported that from August 28 to September 19, 2025, almost 53,000 checks of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 were registered at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The Telegraph reported that nearly 100,000 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 left Ukraine after exit rules were relaxed.

The State Border Service responded that the agency does not keep separate statistics on the departure of citizens by age group.