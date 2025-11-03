Defense Ministry’s DOT to procure UAH 37 billion worth of food for Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2026

The State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced large-scale food procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2026. The total estimated value is around UAH 37 billion. This marks the first time such procurements are being made for an entire year rather than half-year periods.

The Ministry of Defense press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

First-time procurement covers the full year

This is the first time that the DOT is conducting food procurement for an entire year at once. The total estimated value is approximately UAH 37 billion.

This approach will ensure uninterrupted food supply to military units, stable working conditions for suppliers, and the ability to plan production in advance. Previously, procurement was conducted separately for each half of the year.

For the second consecutive year, the DOT has started the procurement cycle for the next year in advance, this time even earlier than before.

The new contracts will maintain strict quality control measures, particularly regarding dairy supplies, to prevent cases of adulteration or counterfeit products.

Regional supply strategy

The regional supply strategy, which has already proven effective in the previous period, remains in force. Under this model, each supplier is assigned to a specific region (oblast), enabling efficient logistics management, timely deliveries, and rapid response to any changes.

As of the end of October 2025:

more than 599 million kilograms of products shipped;

over 249 million liters of drinking water delivered;

more than 85,000 requests from military units processed.

