Enemy continues to press with small assault groups in Chasiv Yar – 24th SMB

In Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Russian forces continue to press with small assault groups using motorcycles, quad bikes, aviation, and artillery.

The press service of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after King Danylo reported this, according to Censor.NET.

What tactics does the enemy use?

According to the troops, the enemy’s tactics on this section of the front remain unchanged.

"The enemy keeps pressing. The tactics are unchanged, assaults by small groups, active use of motorcycles, quad bikes, aviation, and artillery," the statement reads.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Royal Brigade’s soldiers and allied units, the enemy has failed to make any gains.

The invaders' losses

Over the past week, the enemy lost:

46 personnel killed and 39 wounded;

294 UAVs of various types;

one electronic warfare system;

one ground robotic system;

three communication antennas;

and two engineering and fortification structures.

