Drone attack: "Frolovskaya" substation was on fire in Volgograd region of Russian Federation

On the evening of 3 November, the Russian region of Volgograd was attacked by drones.

According to Censor.NET, debris from the UAVs caused a fire at an electrical substation.

The incident was reported by the region's governor, Andriy Bocharov. According to him, the fire broke out at the "Frolovskaya" substation, where emergency and fire services immediately arrived.

The Russian official specified that there were no casualties and no serious damage to infrastructure facilities was recorded.

Energy facility hit in Kursk region

Also, on the night of 4 November, an accident occurred at a power substation in the Russian city of Rylsk, Kursk region, as a result of a strike by four drones.

As a result of the attack, more than 16,000 consumers in the Rylsk, Glushkovsky and Korenevsky districts were left without electricity.

According to local public sources, the attack by unknown drones began at around 9 p.m.

Earrlier, we reported that on the night of Sunday, 2 November, drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The port city of Tuapse was under attack.

