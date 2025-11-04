Russia’s war against Ukraine "clearly defines need for EU enlargement" – Kallas

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and broader geopolitical shifts underscore the need for EU enlargement.

She said this in comments reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET notes.

On EU enlargement

According to the diplomat, the war in Ukraine and geopolitical changes "make the case for enlargement very clear."

At the same time, Kallas stressed that the EU "will not compromise or offer any shortcuts," since the accession process is "fair, rigorous, and merit-based."

New EU members

The High Representative noted that "the accession of new countries to the European Union by 2030 is a realistic goal."

Kallas summarized the EU’s assessment as positive for Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, and Ukraine; mixed for Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Turkey; and negative for Georgia.

She reiterated sharp criticism of Georgia, stating that "at this stage the country has no real prospect of joining the European Union unless the situation changes drastically."

