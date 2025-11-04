Ukraine may start negotiations with EU without Hungary’s veto, - European Commissioner Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership can begin at the technical level without waiting for Hungary to lift its veto.

She made this statement on Tuesday in Brussels, according to Censor.NET, citing I-U.

"One of the solutions that could now make it possible to open one or all clusters for Ukraine and Moldova would be for us to obtain a mandate from the Council so that we can continue to work at the working level. You know, when I was in Ukraine last time, I told Ukrainians that you don't need Orban to carry out the necessary reforms, and we can help them," Kos said.

She added that the European Commission is seeking to agree with the EU presidency on the possibility of continuing work on the clusters so that they can then be officially opened when all conditions are met.

The European Commissioner also called for a change in the EU's decision-making procedure on enlargement:

"If we want to achieve results, we need to consider whether it is really necessary to have unanimity for 150 steps in the accession process. We must adhere to unanimity when it comes to granting status and completion. I will fight for this."

What preceded this?