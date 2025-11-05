US proposes to establish international stabilisation force in Gaza

The United States has presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for the creation of an international stabilisation force in the Gaza Strip with a two-year mandate.

According to Censor.NET, the document is currently under discussion and revision.

The draft was published on 4 November, according to Associated Press.

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The mission's goal is to demilitarise Gaza and help civilians

According to the document, stabilisation forces should assist in demilitarising the territory, removing weapons controlled by non-state armed groups, and ensuring security and the distribution of humanitarian aid.

Cooperation with Palestinian police forces and other states in the region is envisaged.

The project has already received support from several Arab countries, which have expressed their willingness to join the mission, but their participation will depend on UN approval.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasised:

"What we believe is that whatever entity that is created in Gaza should have the legitimacy of a mandate from the Security Council."

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Who supports and who opposes

According to the US proposal, the mandate for international forces will remain in effect until the end of 2027.

The document also states that the stabilisation mission will coordinate its actions with Israel, Egypt and humanitarian organisations.

However, not all members of the Security Council share this approach.

Read more: Israel has agreed to terms for 60-day ceasefire in Gaza - Trump

China and Russia, which have veto power, are expected to oppose the initiative, considering it interference in the region's internal affairs.

Earlier, we reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his army on 28 October to immediately launch powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip.

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