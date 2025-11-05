New Czech government plans to cancel military aid to Ukraine, - Politico

The Czech Republic, which has been one of Ukraine's most loyal allies, may reduce its support for Kyiv under the leadership of the new government being formed by likely Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

This was stated in an interview with Politico by far-right politician Filip Turčák, according to Censor.NET.

The Czech Republic agrees to provide humanitarian, not military, aid

Turek is likely to become the new Czech foreign minister.

According to him, the new government will adhere to the Czech Republic's commitments to NATO and uphold international law.

"But he will prioritize diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and reducing the risks of conflict in Europe, shifting from military aid financed from the national budget to humanitarian support and focusing on the security needs of the Czech Republic," Turek said.

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The new government wants to "avoid escalation"

Regarding the Czech Republic's position on Russia, the politician stated that no immediate changes are planned, but "a broader focus on sovereignty and non-interference implies a cautious approach based on interests."

According to Turek, the priority of Babiš's government will be "to avoid escalation that could jeopardize the Czech Republic's energy security or economic stability."

Politico adds that Turek's statement echoes the position taken by the Hungarian government, which has already stated that it sees Prague as a potential new ally in undermining European support for Ukraine.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic

Earlier it was reported that in October, former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's ANO party won the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic.

It was also reported earlier that former Czech Prime Minister and leader of the opposition ANO movement Andrej Babiš announced his intention to cancel the initiative on ammunition supplies to Ukraine if he returns to power.