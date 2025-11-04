Uniform quality standards for defence products and creation of joint defence enterprise in Ukraine: Shmyhal met with Norwegian Defence Minister Sandvik. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, paid a working visit to Norway, where he met with Minister of Defence Tore Sandvik. During the meeting, several memoranda were signed and Norway's support for Ukraine was confirmed.

Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel.

"I thanked Norway for its significant support and for the invitation to the meeting of the ministers of defence of the Joint Expeditionary Forces (JEF) – Ukraine will participate in this format for the first time," the message says.

Ukraine and Norway sign memoranda

It is noted that following the meeting, Ukraine and Norway signed a memorandum on uniform quality standards for defence products manufactured or supplied under the agreements. The troops must be provided with only high-quality weapons.

Another important step is the memorandum between Ukrainian and Norwegian companies on the creation of a joint defence enterprise in Ukraine. This will strengthen our defence and industrial potential.

Assistance to Ukraine

"We discussed with our colleague the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the strengthening of air defence. Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering enemy drones. A separate topic is the strengthening of long-range capabilities," said the Ukrainian minister.

Shmyhal also said that Minister Sandvik confirmed further support for Ukraine and announced a decision to allocate $7 billion next year for defence needs.

"I am grateful to the government and people of Norway for their significant contribution, the provision of F-16s and support for Ukrainian aviation, and for their participation in the PURL initiative and the Maritime Capabilities Coalition," Shmyhal added.

Cooperation between Ukraine and Norway

On 22 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Norway.

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre discussed defence cooperation, in particular the production of drones and missiles, and the expansion of the PURL initiative.

It was also reported that Ukraine and Norway are launching a joint €20 million Brave-Norway programme aimed at developing Ukrainian and Norwegian defence technologies.







