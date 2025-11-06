Trump on his last conversation with Putin: he asked to settle war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that during a telephone conversation on 16 October, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly asked him to settle the war in Ukraine.

The politician made this statement during a speech at the American Business Forum in Miami, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the conversation with Putin

"I spoke with him (Putin – ed.) two weeks ago, and he said, 'We've been trying to settle this war for ten years and haven't been able to do it. You have to settle it,'" Trump said.

The White House chief added that he "settled some of these issues in an hour," but did not specify what he meant.

Read more: Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy: It’s time to stop the killing and make deal. Let both sides claim victory, and history will judge

The incompetence of the UN

At the same time, the American leader criticised the UN for not offering any assistance in settlement the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as other conflicts, which, according to Trump, he has stopped since the beginning of his second term in January 2025.

Read more: Trump on resolving war between Ukraine and Russia: "I thought that was going to be an easy one"