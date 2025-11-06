Trump denied problems in US economy and declared "America’s golden age"

Donald Trump said that the American economy is on the rise, despite analysts' warnings about the impact of his policies.

According to Censor.NET, the US president made this statement during a speech at the American Business Forum in Miami, Ukrinform reports.

"This is America's golden age," Trump said, noting that the stock market is growing and Americans' wages continue to rise.

Economic achievements, according to Trump

The President emphasised that his administration had created favourable conditions for US citizens by tightening restrictions on labour immigrants.

According to the head of the White House, the number of people born in America in employment has increased by two million since the beginning of his term in office.

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Highlights from Trump's speech:

the stock market is growing;

the average American salary is increasing;

more jobs have been created for US citizens;

the economic downturn is temporary;

the administration is preparing conditions for a "new phase of growth."

Challenges for the American economy

At the same time, Trump acknowledged that the government shutdown is causing concern and damaging the political positions of Republicans.

The president explained the slowdown in the economy as a "transition period" necessary for the implementation of his economic policy.

As a reminder, on 5 November, US President Donald Trump congratulated Americans on the anniversary of his election victory on 5 November 2024.

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