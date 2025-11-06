Ukraine aligns with EU’s 19th sanctions package against Russia – Zelenskyy

Today, 6 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed several new sanctions decisions.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

European Union sanctions against Russia

"We are continuing to align Ukraine’s jurisdiction with our partners’ sanctions, and starting today the EU’s 19th sanctions package against Russia takes effect in Ukraine. We are also working to have EU sanctions applied in the jurisdictions of other European countries beyond the EU. This is a strong package," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that the package targets, in particular, exports of Russian resources and schemes for supplying electronic components to Russia, and that its overall effect in curbing Russia’s revenues from the 19th package is estimated at at least tens of billions of euros annually.

Read more: AfD in Germany suspected of spying for Russia - Der Spiegel

Ukraine’s sanctions against Russia

"We are also imposing our new sanctions on Russian entities involved in resource extraction in the Arctic and thereby financing Russia’s ability to wage war. We already know our step will be continued by partners as they incorporate our proposals into their sanctions packages. My thanks to everyone who is helping," the president said.

Ukraine’s response to Russian sanctions

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed that new National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decisions be prepared, based on relevant submissions, targeting entities involved in Russian propaganda and war production, as well as collaborators.

Read more: Enemy logistics on fire: "Freedom of Russia" resistance movement has burned dozens of locomotives in Russian Federation. VIDEO

"We will also deliver our sanctions response to Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine’s Prime Minister and other members of our government. Of course, Russian ‘sanctions’, unlike those imposed by the international community, do not create real problems. But at a time when most of the world is trying, together with us, to do everything possible to end this war, any Russian escalations, including propaganda efforts, deserve an appropriate and tangible response," Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed that Russia must end the war it started and is prolonging, and called for concrete steps and substantive diplomacy to achieve this: "Any other scenarios will mean increased pressure on everyone who matters in Russia. Glory to Ukraine!"

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