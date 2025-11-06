New Czech parliament speaker Okamura orders Ukrainian flag removed from government building

The new speaker of the lower house of the Czech parliament, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the government building, where it had been flying since 2022 as a sign of solidarity.

Censor.NET reports that Okamura announced this on the X platform and shared a video of the incident.

Politician boasts about his act

The leader of the right-wing populist SPD party showed himself holding a ladder for a man removing the Ukrainian flag from the façade of the Czech parliament building.

Právě jsem nechal sundat ukrajinskou vlajku z budovy Poslanecké sněmovny pic.twitter.com/1dcxVrbAQs — Tomio Okamura (@tomio_cz) November 6, 2025

"This is a certain symbol. The Ukrainian flag was taken down from the building of the Czech Chamber of Deputies at my instruction, and it took just a few seconds," the speaker told the iDNES portal.

It should be noted that SPD ran its election campaign under the slogan of removing Ukrainian flags from government buildings and public institutions.

Read more: New Czech government plans to cancel military aid to Ukraine, - Politico

Background

On November 5, Tomio Okamura, leader of the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party, was elected speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Czech parliament.

Attitude toward Ukrainian refugees

Okamura has claimed that the influx of Ukrainian refugees following Russia’s full-scale invasion has made rental housing less affordable and increased waiting times for doctors in the Czech Republic. He also argues that Ukrainians are taking jobs from Czechs and preventing the country from buying gas from Russia.

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